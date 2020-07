AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Amherst is opening two of its public pools next week.

North Forest and Clearfield pools will be open to town residents only.

You need a resident ID card, and to make a reservation in advance.

Bring your own chair or bench if you want to sit.

Bathrooms will be open but locker rooms and showers will be closed.

These two pools will be open starting Monday, July 6.