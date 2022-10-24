AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be lane reductions on I-290 on Tuesday and Thursday, according to the NYS Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect lane reductions to one lane from the I-290 eastbound off ramp to northbound I-990 in Amherst starting at 8 a.m.

All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. on both days.

For up-to-date information, click here or download the free 511NY app.