AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be lane reductions on I-290 on Tuesday and Thursday, according to the NYS Department of Transportation.
Drivers should expect lane reductions to one lane from the I-290 eastbound off ramp to northbound I-990 in Amherst starting at 8 a.m.
All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. on both days.
For up-to-date information, click here or download the free 511NY app.
