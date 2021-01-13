Two Amherst seniors nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two seniors at Amherst Central High School have been nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Emma Klein — a general component nominee who is ranked second in her class of 212, and Alexander Jorgensen — a career and technical education nominee, were the students nominated for one of the highest honors an American high school student can receive. Both are members of the National Honor Society.

Their nominations were the result of recommendations to the New York State Department of Education. Students are nominated based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.

Amherst Central Schools says it is the only district in western New York to have students nominated this year, and it is the only district in the state to have two of them. In all, 25 students across the state were nominated.