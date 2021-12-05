Two fires extinguished by Amherst Fire companies Sunday, $1.2 million in total damages estimated

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Fire companies responded to two fires Sunday morning, with an estimated $1,200,000 worth of damage between the two.

The first fire was called in just before 11 a.m., reporting smoke coming from the attic and roof of the residence at 216 Meyer Rd. North Bailey Fire Company was on location within two minutes and requested assistance from additional companies. Fire spread throughout the home, built in 1840, and caused approximately $800,000 worth of damage: $500,000 to the structure and $300,000 to contents. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The second, a kitchen fire in the left side apartment of 57 Sunshine Dr., was called in around 11:30 a.m. Getzville Fire Company was on location within three minutes an had the fire under control and extinguished within 20 minutes. It was contained to the kitchen, however there was smoke damage throughout the duplex, with an estimated damage total of $400,000: $250,000 structural damage and $150,000 to contents. No injuries were reported.

Both fires are currently under investigation by the Amherst Fire Inspector’s office.