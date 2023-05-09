AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least two people were hurt in a rollover crash between two cars and a motorcycle on I-290 eastbound on Tuesday evening, Amherst Police told News 4.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on I-290 beyond Exit 3 near Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. The two cars and a motorcycle collided and one car flipped.

The two people hurt were transported with non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The accident remains under investigation.