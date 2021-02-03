Two UB alumni named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two University at Buffalo (UB) alumni have been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for education.

While he was an undergraduate student, Rohan Shah started working with other UB students to build an education technology company called interactiveX. The company’s first product, Classavo, is now being used by students and professors across the nation.

Shah was named to the Forbes list along with another UB alumnus, Huy Duc Pham. Pham serves as the director of product for Classavo.

“Wild things happen when ideas intersect,” Pham says. “UB is a great place for that. With grit and determination, I think we can bottle magic. Sharing this news to my instructors who taught me was extremely satisfying.”

Pham graduated from UB in 2018, earning a degree in media study. Shah graduated two years earlier after studying computer science and business.

“Every opportunity I have, I want to empower and motivate students to follow their passion, to believe in themselves,” Shah says. “It’s been hard, but I have met so many cool people and learned so much in such a short time.”

So, what is Classavo? Shah describes it as an “all-in-one teaching and learning platform that helps professors engage students better through interactive content,” like digital textbooks that could reduce costs for students.

In addition to this, Classavo can be used for attendance, polls, discussions and information on how much students engage with course materials, Shah tells UB.

He says that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to five times as many requests for information about Classavo from professors.

UB says the Classavo team is based at the school’s Technology Incubator at Baird Research Park in Amherst.