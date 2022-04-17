AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A snowy start to Easter Sunday didn’t keep nearly 200 parishioners from gathering outside to celebrate Easter Mass.

Members of the UB North Newman Center gathered around the cross in the frigid temperatures Sunday morning to watch the sunrise. Monsignor Patrick Keleher celebrated the outdoor Mass as he’s done for decades — but this is the first time the Newman community has gathered for a sunrise service since before the pandemic.

As cold as it looks, it’s not unusual for worshippers to have to bundle up for a snowy Easter morning.