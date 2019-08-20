UB opens Murchie Family Fieldhouse

This fall, inclement weather will no longer effect Buffalo Bulls teams during practice.

The Murchie Family Fieldhouse officially opened this afternoon after a ribbon cutting ceremony. The state-of-the-art Fieldhouse will serve as an indoor turf practice facility for the football, soccer, softball and track and field teams when the weather proves too bad to continue practice outdoors.

“I know when I was getting recruited, we were promised a field house, and even the idea of there potentially being one was a selling point for me. Now, you look around and it’s finally here and it’s just absolutely awesome,” senior Bulls soccer player Kara Daly said.

The Fieldhouse spans over 92,000 square feet, or more than 2 acres, with the option for four recreational fields, each 95′ x 180′, and it rivals the best indoor facilities in the country.