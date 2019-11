AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB Police are looking for two suspects in a robbery on their north campus.

Police say at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 8, two females stole sweatshirts from Campus Tees in the student union.

If you recognize them you’re asked to call University Police at 716-645-2227.