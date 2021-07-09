UB to hold football games, other fall sports at full capacity

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB football games and other fall sports will be at full capacity in front of fans this fall under New York State guidelines, University at Buffalo officials announced Thursday.

As COVID restrictions remain in place only for indoor events of more than 5,000 people in attendance, UB says most activities will resume in person.

Officials tell us that’s without masking or physical distancing for students and employees that are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals will still need to wear masks.

According to the university, it will announce guidance for men’s and women’s basketball games at a later date.