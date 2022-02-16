USPS worker in the hospital after crash flips mail vehicle

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A United States Postal Service employee is in the hospital after a man crashed into her postal vehicle and flipped it.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Youngs Road at Dauphin Drive. That’s when a 32-year-old man behind the wheel of a Chevy Equinox hit the postal vehicle and flipped it on its side, according to Amherst Police. A 57-year-old woman was driving the USPS vehicle was injured and transported to Erie County Medical Center.

The driver of the Equinox told emergency crews he wasn’t injured.

The crash is under investigation; APD asks you to call them with any information or video of the crash at (716) 689-1311.