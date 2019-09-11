Utility work on Main Street in Amherst starting this weekend

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Utility work is scheduled to happen over the weekend on a portion of Main Street in Amherst, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

At 7 p.m. on Friday drivers should expect a lane closure on the 90 west ramp to the 290 west and a lane closure on Main Street eastbound at the 290.

The DOT says the 290 east and west ramps to Main Street eastbound (Exit 7B) will close during this time.

Posted detours will direct traffic to Sheridan Drive (Exit 6).

Closures are scheduled to re-open by Monday, September 16 at 7 a.m.

According to the DOT, this work is weather-sensitive and could experience delays in the event of bad weather.