AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — No one was hurt when a vehicle crashed into an office building in Amherst Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at a building housing financial businesses on Bryant Woods South, which is east of N. Forest Road and just west of John James Audubon Parkway.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but News 4 will provide more information if and when it becomes available.