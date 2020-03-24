1  of  2
Breaking News
114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

While Amherst students are apart, virtual choir lets them sing together

Amherst

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Still image from video posted by Amherst Central High School on Facebook)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s what happens when you sing together, but not…together. Introducing, the Amherst Central High School Virtual Choir.

A high school senior named Logan Sullivan headed up the project, which features different students singing together in different videos combined into one “choir.” Students and recent alumni worked together to make it happen.

The school posted a video of the students singing together in a video on Facebook.

“Among all the glum and depressing cancellations, I had the opportunity to produce something rather positive,” Sullivan says. “I got to make something involving a lot of our school’s community in an attempt to uphold morale.”

Watch the video, which was uploaded on Sunday, below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss