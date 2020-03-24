While Amherst students are apart, virtual choir lets them sing together

(Still image from video posted by Amherst Central High School on Facebook)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s what happens when you sing together, but not…together. Introducing, the Amherst Central High School Virtual Choir.

A high school senior named Logan Sullivan headed up the project, which features different students singing together in different videos combined into one “choir.” Students and recent alumni worked together to make it happen.

The school posted a video of the students singing together in a video on Facebook.

“Among all the glum and depressing cancellations, I had the opportunity to produce something rather positive,” Sullivan says. “I got to make something involving a lot of our school’s community in an attempt to uphold morale.”

Watch the video, which was uploaded on Sunday, below: