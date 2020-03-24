Williamsville CSD donating personal protective equipment to medical professionals

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Personal protective equipment from the Williamsville Central School District schools was collected and donated to medical professionals and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials say the medical supplies collected and donated include masks, face shields, gloves, and sanitation wipes.

Amherst Police received the supplies and will distribute them throughout Western New York.

District Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff released this statement:

“It’s incredibly important during these unprecedented times to come together as a community and support those battling this global pandemic. Medical professionals and first responders are working tirelessly to protect our community. We are proud to be able to collect personal protective equipment and donate it to help ensure they stay safe and healthy during this challenging time.”