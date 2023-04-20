AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has been arraigned on a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief after being accused of vandalizing a sign outside an Amherst reproductive clinic.

Hannah Kamke, 39, was arrested last month after the incident on the night of March 15. Authorities say she spray-painted a sign outside CompassCare on Eggert Road, allegedly causing $500 in property damage.

Kamke was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to be back in court on May 25. If she’s convicted of the charge against her, Kamke could spend up to four years in prison.

The clinic, which is known for its pro-life stance, was previously attacked on June 7, catching fire in what was investigated as arson. Repairs and security measures that followed this incident came at a cost of roughly $400,000, CompassCare CEO Jim Harden said.

The clinic subsequently opened its doors again in August.