AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo says an arrest was made Thursday while former Division I University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines was on campus for a speaking event.
Gaines was on campus to talk about women’s sports. She has been a vocal opponent of transgender women’s participation in women’s sports and an outspoken critic of Lia Thomas, the first transgender woman to win a Division I athletics championship.
According to the school, a 22-year-old Buffalo woman was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
“The individual has no affiliation to UB,” the university said.
The person who was charged was released with a court appearance ticket.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.