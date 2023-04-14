AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo says an arrest was made Thursday while former Division I University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines was on campus for a speaking event.

Gaines was on campus to talk about women’s sports. She has been a vocal opponent of transgender women’s participation in women’s sports and an outspoken critic of Lia Thomas, the first transgender woman to win a Division I athletics championship.

According to the school, a 22-year-old Buffalo woman was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

“The individual has no affiliation to UB,” the university said.

The person who was charged was released with a court appearance ticket.