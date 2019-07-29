Woman charged for underage party at her home in Getzville

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Town of Amherst Police say they were called to a residence on King Anthony Way on Friday night for the report of an underage party.

An anonymous complainant told police there were 30 teenagers at the house with alcohol and marijuana present.

Upon arrival, police say several teens ran from the back of the home and while they were investigating found empty bottles of alcohol and smelled marijuana in the area.

Officers also found eight juveniles under the age of 16 inside the house. They were turned over to the custody of their parents or guardians.

Owner of the home, 37-year-old Danielle Dziura of Getzville was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Child Protective Services were contacted by police.

Dzuira was arraigned in front of a judge and is set to reappear in court on August 21 at 9:00 a.m.