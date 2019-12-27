Woman hit during two-vehicle crash on Bailey Ave.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police responded to a pedestrian crash in the 4000 block of Bailey Avenue at 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Officials say a 2008 Chevy and 2019 Honda were involved in a collision. During the collision, one of the vehicles hit a 54-year-old woman as she was crossing Bailey Avenue.

Twin City Ambulance transported the woman to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries to her head and legs.

The incident remains under investigation, and police have not charged anyone at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.