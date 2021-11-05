Woman killed in crash on Campbell Boulevard Friday morning

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, the Amherst Police Department says a woman was killed in a crash on Campbell Boulevard.

Around 8:30 a.m., the 61-year-old woman’s vehicle was headed north on the road’s 1600 block when it went off the road and struck a barn.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash can call police at (716) 689-1311.