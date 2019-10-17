Woman wins free spaghetti parm for life from Chef’s On the Go

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Chef’s On the Go opened its doors on Thursday morning, one woman was chosen to enjoy free spaghetti parm for life.

Early Thursday morning, Julie Vacanti was one of the many people standing in line waiting for the restaurant to start its first day.

Of all the people waiting outside, the first 97 would receive a free serving of spaghetti parm. And by random selection, one would be chosen to get free spaghetti parm for life.

That person happened to be Vacanti.

It’s official!!! Congratulations to Julie Vacanti… SHE JUST WON SPAGHETTI PARM FOR LIFE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8uYEqpOLyx — ChefsOTG (@ChefsOTG) October 17, 2019

Watch the moment the winner was revealed in the video above and take a look at the line below: