World’s largest soap bottle makes a stop in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The world record holder for the largest soap bottle made a stop in Western New York Sunday. It paid a visit to the Wegman’s on Alberta Drive in Amherst.

This monstrosity of a soap bottle is 21 feet tall and weighs 2,500 pounds.

But it is actually not filled with soap.

Officials say if it was filled — it would make it even more difficult to take from city to city.

“But we do actually have the capability of shooting confetti from the top which we, unfortunately, cannot do today, but it is there. We did want to have a nickelodeon slime effect and people could go under there. And then we were like ‘how do we get them to shower afterward and then we were like ‘is it too far up where it actually might hurt someone?’ said David Simnick, CEO of Soapbox.

The company Soapbox came up with the idea behind this masterpiece.

For every bottle of their soap brand that is sold, the company actually donates a bar of soap to someone in need.