You know what? He’s the hero – K-9 Droopy finds burglary suspect in Amherst

Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A K-9 officer named Droopy helped officers patrolling in Eggertsville track down a man wanted on a felony warrant.

According to police, two officers on bicycles Tuesday were patrolling a neighborhood where there was an uptick in criminal activity. Police said the officers noticed and approached a “subject known to be wanted,” who then fled from them.

Droopy and Officer Scioli.

Droopy helped point officers toward a garage, where after a brief struggle, police said Jareld Bailey of Buffalo was taken into custody.

Bailey, 20, was charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. Police said additional charges are pending against Bailey after a loaded handgun was found.

Jareld Bailey was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, where bail was set at $5,000 cash.

