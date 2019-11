AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young boy is getting national attention after his performance of the national anthem at a local sporting event.

Matthew Hoppel sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at a Daemen College men’s basketball game.

Way to go Matthew! You killed it! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3CJ84iVp1b — Daemen College MBB (@DaemenMBB) November 23, 2019

The video was posted on the team’s Twitter account this past Saturday.

Hoppel and his family were interviewed by Access Hollywood, and appeared on the program Tuesday night.