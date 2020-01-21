Man employed as parole officer pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man employed as a parole officer has pleaded guilty after he was accused of sexual abuse.

Andrew Amato of West Falls pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Amato was also initially charged with sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse.

Amato was initially accused of forcibly touching a female victim during the evening of November 14, 2014.

Prosecutors said he admitted that he intentionally and forcibly touched the victim in a sexual manner inside a Cheektowaga hotel room.

Sentencing for Amato is scheduled for April 7.