BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As July comes to a close, distribution of the rabies vaccine is beginning in Erie County.

In a prior news release from the Erie County Department of Health, officials said helicopter and ground distribution of the oral vaccine was set to start this week. These small green packets are being distributed via USDA aircraft and, on the ground, by county sanitarians.

By eating these vaccines, wildlife like foxes, skunks, raccoons, woodchucks and other mammals get protection from the fatal rabies virus. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says that it’s not only a way to protect animals, though; it also reduces the transmission risk to people and their pets.

“Rabies is a devastating disease to humans and animals that has no cure,” Dr. Burstein says. “Vaccination programs and vigilant investigations into animal bites and scratches are the strongest defenses we have against the rabies virus.”

Elsewhere in Western New York, fixed-wing aircraft will distribute these packets in mid-August.

In all, roughly one million of these baits get distributed throughout the state. Peter Tripi, who manages Erie County’s Vector Control Program, says “the current rabies bait has been shown to be widely accepted by the targeted wildlife across the Northeast.”

“Our vector control investigators will distribute bait in targeted habitats in urban and suburban areas, dropping bait where the airdrop cannot reach safety, or at all,” Tripi says.

Anyone who sees one of these bait packets while they’re out is asked not to disturb them. Most of them will be gone within a week’s time, and if not eaten, will harmlessly dissolve.

If you need to move it, use gloves, a plastic bag or a paper towel.

If you do come into contact with it, wash your hands immediately and call (888) 574-6656.