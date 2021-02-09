All Erie County residents now eligible for COVID testing at county-run sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — COVID-19 testing sites run by Erie County are now letting any county residents get tested, whether or not they have symptoms.

Previously, testing was only available to those with symptoms and people who needed to quarantine due to close contact with someone who contracted the virus.

The Erie County Department of Health also provided a list of other populations who may get tested in the county:

Individuals who require a test for travel – departing from or returning to Erie County

Individuals whose employer requires a negative test to return to work or school following a positive test and completion of isolation period

Individuals seeking a test to qualify for a visit to a nursing home or other care facility

Individuals whose physician requires a negative test prior to surgery

Individuals at high-risk of exposure based on the nature of their job

“The addition of new state-of-the-art equipment in our Public Health Lab has increased our daily

capacity to perform PCR (molecular) diagnostic testing,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale

Burstein. “Between our Public Health Lab and point-of-care (rapid) tests on-site, we want to make

sure that we are providing diagnostic tests to people who need them and who want to know their

status.”

Appointments are still required. To schedule one, call (716) 858-2929.