TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Arcade man is dead as the result of a crash in the Town of Holland.

On Tuesday night around 9 p.m., New York State police say a tractor-trailer was headed south on Vermont Hill Road when it ran a stop sign at the intersection of Vermont Street.

When this happened, the vehicle collided with a westbound truck being driven by 62-year-old Thomas Keele. Keele was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries. No charges have been announced as police continue to investigate this crash.