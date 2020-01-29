As NYS faces EMS worker shortage, AMR deals with low funding

Breaking News
Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a shortage of emergency workers across the state, according to a new report.

Locally, EMS personnel say they’re dealing with a different kind of issue though — not enough funding.

Scott Karaszewski with AMR says the company is preparing for proposed cuts to Medicaid. According to Karaszewski, Medicaid reimbursement is significantly below the cost of providing emergency services.

He says AMR is increasing fundraising efforts to offset those costs, so they can still provide the proper care.

But, he warns that the situation is expected to get worse. Karaszewski added that AMR currently staffs around 400 EMTs throughout western New York, and they are always looking for new people to join their team.

