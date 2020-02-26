Ashes to Go tradition continues to grow in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ashes to Go is a tradition that’s grown in western New York over the last seven years, or so.
On the morning of Ash Wednesday, News 4’s Katie Alexander went to Calvary Episcopal Church in Williamsville to learn more about it.
Here is a short list of churches where you can get ashes in the Buffalo area:
- Blessed Sacrament Church – 1035 Delaware Ave., Buffalo
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church – 1080 Main St., Buffalo
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Clarence
- Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville