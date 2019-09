TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Assemblyman Sean Ryan will be joined by local leaders to announce his candidacy for the 60th Senate District on Saturday morning.

They will gather at the Niawanda Park Pavilion at 10 a.m. to formally announcing his running in the 2020 election.

Ryan is running for Chris Jacobs’ seat.

Jacobs is currently campaigning to replace Chris Collins in Congress.