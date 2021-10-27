Assistant Erie County DA assigned to review local voter intimidation complaints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office is helping Buffalo Police address any concerns of voter fraud or intimidation for the November 2 general election.

Flynn said in a news release Wednesday, he had assigned an assistant district attorney, at the request of the Buffalo Police Department, to work with BPD answering questions and reviewing voter intimidation complaints at Buffalo polling places.

“All Erie County residents should be able to confidently exercise their fundamental right to vote in safe and secure polling place,” DA Flynn said. “My office, along with the Board of Elections and our partners in law enforcement, will ensure that any unlawful behavior is thoroughly investigated. Any attempt to intimidate or prevent a person from casting their ballot is illegal and will not be tolerated.”

Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant could face charges after recording someone voting over the weekend. That incident is still under investigation.

Any Erie County voters with complaints of improper conduct at county polling sites can call the Erie County District Attorney’s office at (716) 858-2424.