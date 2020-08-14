At least 12 overdoses occur in Erie County over 24 hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health has been made aware of at least 12 overdoses in a 24-hour period.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m.

So far this year, there have been 58 confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths. 133 other cases are pending.

Erie County officials say there has been an increase when compared to the past three years.

For those who struggle with substance abuse, or know someone who does, health officials recommend carrying Narcan (naloxone) at all times. It’s available for free at the Erie County Department of Health. Call (716) 858-7695 and it will be provided without questions.

Free Narcan kits are available at staff outreach events throughout the county, and weekly at the parking lot of St. John Kanty Church in Buffalo. These are given out on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m.

The Department of Health will hold a health fair in Depew on August 22, where kits will be given out there, too.

Businesses and other organizations can pick up free emergency Narcan boxes to install in their facilities. The department will resupply them as needed.

Here are other programs and services shared by the Department of Health:

Text for Narcan. The “Text for Narcan” program expands access to free Narcan kits. Erie County residents can text (716) 225-5473 for Narcan, no questions asked. Never Use Alone. Call (800) 484-3731 for a confidential service that will stay on the line with you, and call 9-1-1 for you if you do not respond. This is also available as a phone app. Seek Help. If you are seeking help, the Buffalo and Erie County Crisis Services Addiction Hotline is available 24/7 at (716) 831-7007. You can also walk into any hospital emergency room and enroll in Buffalo MATTERS to access MAT (medication assisted treatment) on the spot if medically eligible. Get trained. As in-person Narcan use trainings have been disrupted this year, the Department of Health has produced a short video — “Learn How to Save a Life with Narcan.” Information from Erie County Department of Health

