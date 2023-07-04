BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A new audit by the Erie County Comptroller is raising a lot of questions for taxpayers. The audit shows over $90,000 unaccounted for in the County Clerk’s Office.

“We’ve pretty much come to the answer that no, it’s more than sloppy bookkeeping, there’s something a little bit nefarious going on here,” said Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick.

He says what started off as a routine audit showed there were significant cash discrepancies in the County Clerk’s Office. At first, the Comptroller’s Office only looked at work days in the first and last month of 2022. In that time frame $14,000 were unaccounted for.

“That was an open invitation I think if left unchecked for someone to take money,” Hardwick said.

This prompted them to look further.

“Between all of last year and the early part of this year, we’ve identified over $90,000 we can’t account for,” Hardwick said.

The audit, released Friday, found there was a “critical lack of management oversight regarding financial records.” This includes management allowing cashiers to void, adjust and waive fee transactions.

“There were fees that they were waiving that they really weren’t legally able to waive but they waived them nonetheless,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick says Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns also wants to get to the bottom of where those tens of thousands of dollars ended up.

“We’ve reached out to the clerk’s office, offered them help, after the audit, to rectify some of the procedures, develop new procedures since the problems arose,” Hardwick said. “We’re working together and hopefully we’ll be able to, not only find out where that money is but move forward in the future.”

Hardwick says Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Sheriff John Garcia are also investigating and are looking to see if potential criminal charges will have to be filed.