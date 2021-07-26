Authorities offer reward for information after lasers are pointed at airplanes coming to Buffalo airport

WALES, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is looking for more information after lasers were pointed at airplanes arriving at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Authorities say it was happening this past Thursday. The lasers were coming from the Wales/Holland area.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

