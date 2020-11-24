Barbershop owner finds himself in unique situation with locations in “yellow” and “orange” zones

(WIVB)–The “orange zone” restrictions in most of Erie County have a lot of hairstylists and barbers out of work right now, while those businesses are shut down.

One local barber shop owner is finding himself in a unique situation.

Jared White owns three barbershops in Western New York under the Il Mulino name.

He had to close two of those last week, because they are located in the “orange zone” in Erie County.

But his shop in Youngstown, in Niagara County, has been able to stay open.

White says that’s called for a lot of adjusting to accommodate his entire staff at the location in Niagara County.

“It’s unique in the sense where we have almost 30 people who work for the brand and now we have to try to juggle these people and try to juggle these people and create a chair schedule for a shop that normally runs on a three chair schedule. So now we’re adding another chair. Possible even a fifth chair to accommodate all the operators,” White said.

White just opened his third shop in September on Main Street in Williamsville.

It’s a barber shop and salon with both men and women’s services.

Now, just two months later, he’s been forced to close the new shop.

He’s also anticipating needing to close the shop in Niagara County, if and when that area moves from a “yellow” to “orange” zone.

Still, he’s remained optimistic throughout the difficulties he’s faced as a young business owner this year.

“During the course of 2020 I’ve just remained to keep my head down and keep pushing and ultimately know the end goal where I would like to bring this brand,” White added.

This is the second time the state ordered hair salons and barbershops to close in parts of WNY this year because of the pandemic.