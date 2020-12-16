Bells from Buffalo’s Saint Joseph Cathedral will ring again at Forest Lawn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bells that have stood silent at Buffalo’s Saint Joseph Cathedral will be able to chime, at a new location in the Queen City.

7-bells from what’s called a Carillon have been installed at Buffalo’s Forest Lawn Cemetery.

They will ring each time a funeral procession enters the cemetery.

The bells were in the old Saint Joseph Cathedral in 1870 but had to be put in storage.

Most were stolen, but eventually, a few were donated to Forest Law and made ready to ring at their new location.

In addition to funerals, They will ring nightly at 9 p.m. in prayer for those who have passed.