Bennett Beach to open for swimming Friday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bennett Beach will be open for swimming starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

In other county parks news, we found out today most playgrounds in county parks will not be open until next week.

Reservations at county park shelters and buildings are suspended until at least July 10th, and park officials say they’re waiting for state guidance on Phase Four of reopening before they determine when those can reopen for rentals.

As for Bennett Beach, it will open at 50% capacity. Capacity will be at 450 instead of 900.

Blankets must stay 10 feet apart.

Evans Police and Erie County Sheriff’s deputies will be watching, and park officials say they’ll shut it down if necessary.

County parks staff is also working to create more frequent tee times at Elma Meadows and Grover Cleveland golf courses now that we’re in Phase Three.

They think they can do so while still achieving social distancing mandates.