BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in Erie County could soon be subject to the same tax as hotels and motels.

A bill proposing a three-percent bed tax has been sent to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s desk after being approved by the County Legislature.

The proposed tax rate is the same as what hotels and motels with 30 rooms or less must collect. For establishments with more than 30 rooms, the rate is five percent.

County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick doesn’t think this will push people away from renting here.

“I don’t think a three percent tax is going to deter anyone from staying in an AirBnb,” he said. “If they want to come to Buffalo, they’re gonna come to Buffalo.”

Recently, residents of Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood spoke out with concerns about short-term rentals, some seeking legislation to create regulations for rentals in historic neighborhoods.

Hardwick’s optimistic outlook suggests the tax could help bring in $1-2 million for Erie County.