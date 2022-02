BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cat shelter in Blasdell, known as the Ten Lives Club, is officially celebrating 21 years in service.

Ever since the main shelter’s initial opening back in 2001, the business is now affiliated with 17 shelters in the greater Buffalo area. They celebrated this milestone with a full-on party, serving not only cake and punch, but gifts for their sheltered animals as well.

If you would like to donate to the Ten Lives Club, click here.