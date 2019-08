BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local Office Max is partnering with a Buffalo Bill to give kids school supplies before they go back to class.

The Blasdell location and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are working together on a school supply drive.

Students at Big Tree Elementary in Hamburg will get the supplies. Organizers say it’s a great way to help out young minds.

The store is collecting donations through September 29. Organizers say they need rulers, crayons, binders, pencils, and pens.