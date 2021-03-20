Blasdell woman celebrates 100th birthday with a parade

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rosemarie Crowley of Blasdell celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.

Crowley was surprised with this drive-by parade in Blasdell this afternoon.

The now 100-year-old had been previously staying with family in Iowa, but today she returned home to this outdoor party in her honor.

Family member Sidd Yackle said, “She wasn’t expecting to have a gathering because of the COVID and everything else going on so this is the next best thing and she was able to see her whole family and being recognized for being with us for so long so it is great.”

Crowley’s secret to living to 100 you might ask?

“Love,” she said.

Crowley was also recognized by Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw.

He was at the parade to present her with a special certificate to honor her on this 100th birthday milestone.