BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Frontier Central School District shared a message with parents and guardians of Blasdell Elementary students on Thursday, saying a bullet was found during a routine cleaning.

According to a letter obtained by News 4 from school principal Shannon Thurston, the bullet was found on the floor of the art classroom earlier this week.

“Law enforcement was contacted, a thorough investigation was completed and there were no concerns for student safety,” the letter said.

News 4 has reached out to Frontier for comment, which we are expecting to receive at a later time.