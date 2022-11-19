BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club is asking for help in getting into the building to tend to the animals inside, they said Saturday.

According to them, their driveway at their Lake Shore Road property in Blasdell has not been plowed. Over 100 animals are said to be inside.

They say that employees were not able to get into the building on Friday either. Employees there are considered essential.

Blasdell has been one of the hardest-hit towns in western New York during this storm, with over 60 inches of snow, as of Friday night.