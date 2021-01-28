Homeless veteran helps stray cat

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Navy veteran and a black cat have formed an unbreakable bond. Jud Munro and Junior are the best of friends!

The veteran met the black cat about a year ago, when the stray was hanging outside the Altamont House. Junior and a few other cats are welcome company to Jud and the other 25 homeless veterans staying there.

“It’s a serious two-way relationship going on there between the therapy that these cats provide for us,” said Munro.

But when Junior came for breakfast recently, Jud noticed a bloody bite on his neck. “I just went into panic mode really because I knew he needed some form of an ER,” he said. He got him into a local vet and spent his last 300 dollars to get Junior care.

“They would’ve done surgery for him, but I couldn’t pay the $1,020,” he said. Munro called all around trying to find help for the cat.

“And I think it was the second day when our little miracle happened and Marie from Ten Lives called and she heard me out, which was more than anyone else did,” said Munro. “And she decided to go all in.”

Ten Lives Club in Blasdell paid for the surgery and is now keeping Junior until Jud finds a home for them both.

“You know, just recently I’ve fallen on hard times and I’m trying to work my way back up,” said Munro.

Jud is currently in talks with the state about securing an apartment. In the meantime, he’s able to visit with Junior at Ten Lives Club, until the pair lives together.

To learn more or donate to the Altamont Veteran’s program, click/tap here. To donate or learn more about Ten Lives Club, click or tap here.