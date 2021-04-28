Local businesses supporting Ten Lives Club for National Pet Month

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — May is National Pet Month and several local businesses are supporting our four-legged friends. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares how they are stepping up for Ten Lives Club, in Blasdell.

Ten Lives Club has been helping cats find their forever homes for the past two decades. Now several community partners are making that a mission a little easier.

“We call them our “A-May-Zing” supporters,” said Kimberly Larussa of Ten Lives Club. Businesses across WNY are donating to the shelter and you can help too, by visiting any of the spots, on their specified days!

Just Pizza is giving 10% of its’ of sales May 1st – 3rd.

Zittel’s Country Market in Hamburg is giving us $2 from every hanging basket sold May 8th.

Woody’s Ice Cream Shack in Hamburg is selling “kitty-themed” ice cream to raise money on May 18th.

26 Shirts is raising money for TLC May 19th.

Xtra Dime Back is raising funds for them on May 22nd.

For a full list of community partners and incentives head here.