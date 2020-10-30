Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend at McKinley Mall gets 20 years to life

Blasdell

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend inside the McKinley Mall has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

In September 2019, Keith Sparks, 44, fatally stabbed 38-year-old Mallacia Tipps inside the Sears store at the mall.

Police say that Tipps had gone to the mall to shop with a friend, and that it appears Sparks had followed her there.

Sparks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss