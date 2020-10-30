Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend at McKinley Mall gets 20 years to life

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend inside the McKinley Mall has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

In September 2019, Keith Sparks, 44, fatally stabbed 38-year-old Mallacia Tipps inside the Sears store at the mall.

Police say that Tipps had gone to the mall to shop with a friend, and that it appears Sparks had followed her there.

Sparks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.