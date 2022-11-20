BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall.

The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible.

Blasdell, where the store is located, was said to have totaled 65 inches of snow by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.