BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted to ECMC after a tractor trailer rear-ended a flatbed tow truck on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to New York State Police, the accident happened near the Blasdell interchange on the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was still congestion on the roadway as of 2 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of the other person.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.