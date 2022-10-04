BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted to ECMC after a tractor trailer rear-ended a flatbed tow truck on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to New York State Police, the accident happened near the Blasdell interchange on the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was still congestion on the roadway as of 2 p.m.
There is no word on the condition of the other person.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
