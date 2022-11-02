BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Phase One of Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve’s capital project is getting a boost in funding.

Assemblyman Jon Rivera and Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak will come together Wednesday afternoon to announce the funding, which totals $350,000. It will be used for building a new pavilion and picnic area.

The first phase of the project itself also includes improved restroom facilities and changes to the entrance.

“While the park has existed for nearly 30 years and has exploded in popularity through the last decade, it has done so with few amenities,” the office of Assemblyman Rivera said. “There are only a few volunteer-built picnic pavilions, paved trails and portable toilets. The narrow access road doesn’t meet the capacity needs for the park, and it often doesn’t show up on Apple Maps.”

The official announcement is expected to take place at 1 p.m.