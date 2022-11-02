BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Phase One of Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve’s capital project is getting a boost in funding.
Assemblyman Jon Rivera and Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak will come together Wednesday afternoon to announce the funding, which totals $350,000. It will be used for building a new pavilion and picnic area.
The first phase of the project itself also includes improved restroom facilities and changes to the entrance.
“While the park has existed for nearly 30 years and has exploded in popularity through the last decade, it has done so with few amenities,” the office of Assemblyman Rivera said. “There are only a few volunteer-built picnic pavilions, paved trails and portable toilets. The narrow access road doesn’t meet the capacity needs for the park, and it often doesn’t show up on Apple Maps.”
The official announcement is expected to take place at 1 p.m.
Latest Posts
- The seven people with most at stake in the midterms
- Blue whales ingest 10 million pieces of microplastics per day, study says
- Dog meets friendly whale during California excursion
- Penn Dixie to get $350K in funding for improvements
- Kim Basinger leads push to crack down on sales of stolen pets for research
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.